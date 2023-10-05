U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Bolaven

The USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) crew chain buoys, used as aids to navigation, together during storm preparation at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam ahead of Tropical Storm Bolaven on Oct. 9, 2023. Tropical Storm Bolaven strengthened after passing through the Federated States of Micronesia and is forecast to intensify through Tuesday afternoon, possibly becoming a typhoon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 10.09.2023
Location: GU