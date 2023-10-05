U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Bolaven

Chief Warrant Officer Manny Pangelinan, engineering officer for U.S. Coast Guard Forces/Micronesia Sector Guam, lays out tasking for assembled crews from FM/SG, Base Guam, MAT/WAT Guam, and DOL-X, ESD Guam and USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) to harden the unit ahead of Tropical Storm Bolaven on Oct. 9, 2023. Tropical Storm Bolaven strengthened after passing through the Federated States of Micronesia and is forecast to intensify through Tuesday afternoon, possibly becoming a typhoon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

