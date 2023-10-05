231007-N-CV021-1062 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 07, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Mechanical Technician Fireman Apprentice Sharon Torres, from Peekskill, New York, verifies valves are shut during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 07. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 04:41
|Photo ID:
|8061384
|VIRIN:
|231007-N-CV021-1062
|Resolution:
|5109x3406
|Size:
|723.89 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|PEEKSKILL, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
