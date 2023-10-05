Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea [Image 3 of 6]

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231007-N-CV021-1011 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 07, 2023) Seaman Marcus Allen, from Capitol Heights, Maryland, puts on flash gear during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 07. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 04:41
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD, US
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

