    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 6]

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231007-N-CV021-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 07, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Kossi Lossou, from Tampa, Florida, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Abdul Barrie, from Freetown, Sierra Leone, right, verifies a valve is shut during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 07. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

