Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

231007-N-CV021-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 07, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Kossi Lossou, from Tampa, Florida, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Abdul Barrie, from Freetown, Sierra Leone, right, verifies a valve is shut during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 07. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: FREETOWN, SL Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US