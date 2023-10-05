Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band celebrates the Navy Birthday [Image 34 of 35]

    U.S. Navy Band celebrates the Navy Birthday

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231006-N-PN850-1553 WASHINGTON (Oct. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Band Commanding Officer, Capt. Ken Collins, and Ensign Adele Demi, the newest bandmaster of the U.S. Navy pose after celebrating the Navy Birthday. Hosted by the vice chief of naval operations and featuring the U.S. Navy Band, the Navy Birthday Concert highlighted the Navy’s missions around the world, its rich history and heritage, and the diversity of its people. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 23:56
    Photo ID: 8061356
    VIRIN: 231006-N-PN850-2212
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 0 B
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band celebrates the Navy Birthday [Image 35 of 35], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

