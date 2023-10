U.S. Navy Band celebrates the Navy Birthday

231006-N-PN850-1312 WASHINGTON (Oct. 6, 2023) Chief Musician T. Adam Whitman sings a solo with the U.S. Navy Band to celebrate the Navy Birthday. Hosted by the vice chief of naval operations and featuring the U.S. Navy Band, the Navy Birthday Concert highlighted the Navy’s missions around the world, its rich history and heritage, and the diversity of its people. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

