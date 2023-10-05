U.S. Navy Band celebrates the Navy Birthday

231006-N-PN850-1495 WASHINGTON (Oct. 6, 2023) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti pose with honored guests Capt. Charlie Plumb and Rear Adm. Bob Shumaker after celebrating the Navy Birthday with the U.S. Navy Band in concert. Hosted by the vice chief of naval operations and featuring the U.S. Navy Band, the Navy Birthday Concert highlighted the Navy’s missions around the world, its rich history and heritage, and the diversity of its people. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023