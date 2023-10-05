IS-RSF team members help Maui County plan for the future

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Infrastructure Systems Recovery Support Function cadre member Tony Krause participates in a planning session Oct. 5 in Wailuku, Hawai'i, with representatives from Maui County and other partner agencies to discuss ways Geographic Information System (GIS) data can aid Maui’s recovery in the aftermath of the Hawai'i wildfires. USACE IS-RSF serves as a collaborative forum for federal government engagement with states, local governments, tribes, and territories, as well as private sector representatives, to focus on public engineering services that can reduce risks from disasters and expedite recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

