    IS-RSF team members help Maui County plan for the future

    IS-RSF team members help Maui County plan for the future

    WAILUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Joshua Voda 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Geographic Information System specialist Amy Murphy participates in a planning session Oct. 5 in Wailuku, Hawai'i, with representatives from Maui County and other partner agencies to discuss ways GIS data can aid Maui’s recovery in the aftermath of the Hawai'i wildfires. She attended the meeting with the USACE Information Systems Recovery Support Function, which serves as a collaborative forum for federal government engagement with states, local governments, tribes, and territories, as well as private sector representatives, to focus on public engineering services that can reduce risks from disasters and expedite recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

    IS-RSF team members help Maui County plan for the future
    usace
    infrastructure
    Hawaiiwildfires23
    usace-poh

