IS-RSF team members help Maui County plan for the future

Capt. Meagan Schroeder, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office operations officer, participates in a planning session Oct. 5 in Wailuku, Hawai'i, with representatives from Maui County and other partner agencies to discuss ways GIS data can aid Maui’s recovery in the aftermath of the Hawai'i wildfires. She attended the meeting with the USACE Information Systems Recovery Support Function, which serves as a collaborative forum for federal government engagement with states, local governments, tribes, and territories, as well as private sector representatives, to focus on public engineering services that can reduce risks from disasters and expedite recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

