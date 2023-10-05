Coast Guard personnel oversee recovery operations in the Lahaina Harbor Sept. 23, 2023. Vessels recovered are taken to a nearby disposition lot. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8060789
|VIRIN:
|231006-G-HU058-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT