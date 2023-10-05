Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 2 of 6]

    Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Coast Guard personnel oversee recovery operations in the Lahaina Harbor Oct. 3, 2023. Vessel recovery operations include the use of divers and multiple excavators, including an excavator positioned on a barge. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 16:51
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Coast Guard
    Lahaina
    ESF10
    Maui widlfires

