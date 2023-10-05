Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii

Coast Guard personnel oversee recovery operations in the Lahaina Harbor Oct. 3, 2023. Vessel recovery operations include the use of divers and multiple excavators, including an excavator positioned on a barge. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)
