    Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Melanie Burnham updates Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator James Barros and other FEMA personnel on the operations being conducted in the Lahaina Harbor near Lahaina, Hawaii Sept. 23, 2023. Several other FEMA representatives attended the visit in order to view the response operations in person. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 8060788
    VIRIN: 231006-G-HU058-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    This work, Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Lahaina
    ESF10
    Maui widlfires

