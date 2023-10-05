Coast Guard, USACE, FEMA and EPA members meet to discuss Maui wildfire response operations    

FEMA External Affairs Officer Kirk Hanlin briefs U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon on FEMA operations during recovery efforts in Lahaina, Hawaii Sept. 26, 2023. Topics included previously conducted operations along with current and upcoming recovery plans, as well as an emphasis on the importance of cultural and historical sites and concerns for future recovery operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)

