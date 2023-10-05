Coast Guard, USACE, FEMA and EPA members meet to discuss Maui wildfire response operations    

FEMA Region 9 Regional Administrator Robert Fenton briefs partner agencies on a summary of damage assessments in Lahaina, Hawaii Sept. 26, 2023. Members of partner agencies including the Maui Police Department, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA, and the EPA attended the briefing to discuss past, present and future recovery operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)

