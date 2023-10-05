Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, USACE, FEMA and EPA members meet to discuss Maui wildfire response operations    [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard, USACE, FEMA and EPA members meet to discuss Maui wildfire response operations   

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    EPA Incident Commander Steve Calanog briefs U.S.Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon on EPA operations during recovery efforts in Lahaina, Hawaii Sept. 26, 2023. Topics included previously conducted operations along with current and upcoming recovery plans, as well as an emphasis on the importance of cultural and historical sites and concerns for future recovery operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)  

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 15:40
    Photo ID: 8060708
    VIRIN: 231006-G-HU058-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    This work, Coast Guard, USACE, FEMA and EPA members meet to discuss Maui wildfire response operations    [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Lahaina
    ESF10
    Maui widlfires

