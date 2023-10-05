by Scott A. Neel, Ph.D., director of Fort Sill museums, tells visitors what life would have been like in an 1800's frontier jail during Fort Sill's Frontier Army Days, Oct. 6 thru 7.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 12:36 Photo ID: 8060471 VIRIN: 231006-D-FX991-5152 Resolution: 2400x1601 Size: 1.58 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill's Frontier Army Days: A historic adventure for over a thousand schoolchildren [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.