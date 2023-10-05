Fort Sill's Frontier Army Days: A historic adventure for over a thousand schoolchildren

FORT SILL, Okla. (Oct. 6, 2023) — The echoes of the past resonated through the historic Old Post Quadrangle on Oct. 6 and 7 as Fort Sill hosted its 14th annual Frontier Army Days, welcoming around 1,100 schoolchildren for a hands-on journey back to the 1869 frontier Army life.



The event, meticulously orchestrated by Scott A. Neel, Ph.D., director of Fort Sill museums, rendered a vivid tableau of the daily life of frontier Soldiers and civilians, offering an immersive historical experience for the young visitors. Neel underscored the significance of the event.



"The significance is just to kind of promote the history of Fort Sill to really kind of give the kids that hands-on feel for what the history is,” said Neel. “People go to museums; they see the objects and they don't really understand what the people were like and what life was like during that period. So, when they come here, they kind of get that hands-on experience and see firsthand people portraying that time period and dressed in the period clothing."



Kids roved through various stations, each offering a glimpse into a different aspect of frontier life. They interacted with laundresses at a laundry station, explored a schoolhouse of the era, played vintage games, and conversed with a deputy U.S. Marshal at the guard house about law enforcement in Indian Territory. The adventure continued at the cavalry barracks where a Buffalo Soldier shared stories of life during that time.



No visit to Fort Sill's Frontier Army Days is deemed complete without witnessing the firing of a period-correct cannon, a spectacle that both educates and exhilarates. As the cannon's blast reverberated across the post, the ripple of excitement among the attendees was palpable. The ceremonious event reached a crescendo as children, brimming with anticipation, yelled "Fire" in unison to set the cannon off. The thunderous boom that followed not only echoed through the sprawling grounds but also through time, momentarily bridging the chasm between the yesteryears and the present.



One of the highlights was the guard house tour where students could see the interior and get a feel of what being a prisoner in the 1870s and 1880s was like. Neel mentioned how the kids' eyes widened when they were portrayed as prisoners, a fun yet educational touch to the experience.



Not just a walk-through history, Frontier Army Days was also a celebration of heritage and tradition through a historic baseball game to be held Oct. 7. This tradition harkens back to when Soldiers played baseball on the quadrangle, captivating Native Americans who then formed their own teams to challenge the Army. In the spirit of historical authenticity, the game saw the Bell descendants Native Americans face off against active-duty Soldiers, abiding by the 1880s rules of baseball. Players, clad in period attire, rang a bell and chanted “tally one sir” upon scoring, adhering to the quirky rules of the time.



Neel warmly invites the community to partake in the fun, emphasizing that the baseball game, laden with friendly competition and camaraderie, is open for all to enjoy from the comfort of their chairs under the peaceful shade of the quadrangle’s trees.



Frontier Army Days not only educates but also entertains, making history tangible and fun for the younger generation, said Neel. With the success of this year's event, Fort Sill continues to foster a deep appreciation for the rich tapestry of history among the youth, ensuring the stories of the past remain vivid in the hearts of the future.



For more photos, visit Fort Sill's official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720311757209

