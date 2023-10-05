Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill's Frontier Army Days: A historic adventure for over a thousand schoolchildren [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Sill's Frontier Army Days: A historic adventure for over a thousand schoolchildren

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Museums' cannon demonstration team fires a blank round, to the excitement of hundreds of children, during Fort Sill's Frontier Army Days Oct. 6 thru 7.

