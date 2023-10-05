MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On September 30 Change in September Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) On September 30 % of 1967-2020 Average Change in September Fort Peck 2228.8 -0.6 13,711 95 -134 Garrison 1840.3 -1.1 18,635 105 -378 Oahe 1600.3 -2.5 16,540 93 -748 Big Bend 1420.6 +0.3 1,667 98 +17 Fort Randall 1354.1 -0.5 3,328 100 -47 Gavins Point 1206.9 +0.6 349 90 +14 Total 54,230 98 -1,276 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 7.4 439 69 Garrison 19.9 1,184 186 Oahe 32.9 1,955 290 Big Bend 32.1 1,908 105 Fort Randall 33.1 1,968 183 Gavins Point 34.9 2,075 87 Total 920

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 12:16 Photo ID: 8060468 VIRIN: 231006-A-RO090-5145 Resolution: 1003x827 Size: 0 B Location: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, September runoff near average; Drought conditions continue in Missouri River Basin [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.