The month of September brought mixed results for precipitation across the Missouri River Basin. Portions of Montana, North and South Dakota, and Nebraska received above average rainfall, while the remainder of the upper basin and lower basin were below average. Overall, September runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 1.3 million acre-feet, 109% of the long-term average. The annual runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, IA is 29.1 MAF, 113% of average and the same as last month’s forecast.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 12:16 Photo ID: 8060466 VIRIN: 231006-A-RO090-5139 Resolution: 3333x2501 Size: 0 B Location: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, September runoff near average; Drought conditions continue in Missouri River Basin [Image 2 of 2], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.