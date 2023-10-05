Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September runoff near average; Drought conditions continue in Missouri River Basin [Image 1 of 2]

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The month of September brought mixed results for precipitation across the Missouri River Basin. Portions of Montana, North and South Dakota, and Nebraska received above average rainfall, while the remainder of the upper basin and lower basin were below average. Overall, September runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 1.3 million acre-feet, 109% of the long-term average. The annual runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, IA is 29.1 MAF, 113% of average and the same as last month’s forecast.

    This work, September runoff near average; Drought conditions continue in Missouri River Basin [Image 2 of 2], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri River

