    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Annual Brief to the Community [Image 7 of 7]

    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Annual Brief to the Community

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, base commander, Marine Corps Base Quantico, a native of South Boston, Virginia, speaks with members of the community during the Annual Brief to the Community at The Clubs at Quantico and Crossroads Event Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2023. The annual event gives key community partners the opportunity to discuss a variety of topics and share ideas for continued partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Partnerships
    Community
    Marines
    Marine Corps Base Quantico

