Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Annual Brief to the Community

Juwan Reid, transition readiness analyst, Marine Corps Base Quantico, a native of Martinsville, Virginia, speaks during the Annual Brief to the Community at The Clubs at Quantico and Crossroads Event Center on MCBQ, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2023. The annual event gives key community partners the opportunity to discuss a variety of topics and share ideas for continued partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US