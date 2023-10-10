Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Annual Brief to the Community

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, base commander, Marine Corps Base Quantico,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, base commander, Marine Corps Base Quantico, a native of South Boston, Virginia, speaks with members of the community during the Annual Brief to the Community at The Clubs at Quantico and Crossroads Event Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2023. The annual event gives key community partners the opportunity to discuss a variety of topics and share ideas for continued partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Base commander, U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Michael L. Brooks hosted community leaders from the National Capital Region at The Clubs at Quantico for his Annual Brief to the Community. The brief, held Oct. 5 gives the area leaders an opportunity to hear about what’s happening on the base and how it may impact their communities.



“We want to try and figure out how to actually improve on some of the things that we’re already doing, and start new things if possible,” explained Chris Landgraf, Quantico’s Community Plans and Liaison Officer, “specifically, with regards to partnerships and working with the community on maintaining the military mission,” he continued.



This was also an opportunity for representatives from surrounding Stafford, Prince William, and Fauquier counties, and the towns of Quantico, and Dumfries, to inform the group about key issues in their communities.



According to the brief, by nurturing partnerships with the community, the Marine Corps can expedite the acquisition of cost-effective services and contracts. Furthermore, this creates additional job and contract prospects for the community, fostering economic growth. The discussions also included the financial influence of MCB Quantico on the nearby region, the range of services the base offers, and objectives for ongoing community engagement and operational improvements.



“Our objectives would not be possible without your commitment, your dedication, your willingness to partner with us, and most importantly, your willingness to continue engagement with,” said Col. Brooks.