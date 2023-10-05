U.S. 5th Fleet Enhances Middle East Maritime Security with Unmanned Capabilities

231006-N-HY958-1037 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 6, 2023) An Aerovel Flexrotor unmanned aerial vehicle launches from the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, in an image released Oct. 6. U.S. 5th Fleet forces recently conducted an operation integrating unmanned platforms with traditionally crewed ships and aircraft to conduct enhanced maritime security operations in the waters surrounding the Arabian Peninsula. Seven task forces falling under U.S. 5th Fleet integrated 12 different unmanned platforms with manned ships for “manned-unmanned teaming” operations tracking Iranian Navy and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) ships and small boats over several days during routine patrols in and around the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy photo)

