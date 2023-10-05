Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5th Fleet Enhances Middle East Maritime Security with Unmanned Capabilities [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. 5th Fleet Enhances Middle East Maritime Security with Unmanned Capabilities

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    10.06.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231006-N-NO146-1002 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Oct. 6, 2023) A undated still image released on Oct. 6 from video taken by a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy warship in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. 5th Fleet forces recently conducted an operation integrating unmanned platforms with traditionally crewed ships and aircraft to conduct enhanced maritime security operations in the waters surrounding the Arabian Peninsula. Seven task forces falling under U.S. 5th Fleet integrated 12 different unmanned platforms with manned ships for “manned-unmanned teaming” operations tracking Iranian Navy and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) ships and small boats over several days during routine patrols in and around the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Enhances Middle East Maritime Security with Unmanned Capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet Enhances Middle East Maritime Security with Unmanned Capabilities

