U.S. 5th Fleet Enhances Middle East Maritime Security with Unmanned Capabilities

231006-N-NO146-1006 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Oct. 6, 2023) An undated still image released on Oct. 6 from video taken by an Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel of an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. 5th Fleet forces recently conducted an operation integrating unmanned platforms with traditionally crewed ships and aircraft to conduct enhanced maritime security operations in the waters surrounding the Arabian Peninsula. Seven task forces falling under U.S. 5th Fleet integrated 12 different unmanned platforms with manned ships for “manned-unmanned teaming” operations tracking Iranian Navy and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) ships and small boats over several days during routine patrols in and around the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy photo)

