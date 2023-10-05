AUAB faces Qatar Special Forces in intramural soccer

U.S. Air Force leadership from Al Udeid Air Base pose for a group photo with AUAB’s intramural football team after a game with Qatar Special Forces in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 19, 2023. The game brought the two nations together to build camaraderie and test their skills and agility on the court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 09.19.2023
Location: DOHA, QA