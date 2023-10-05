Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB faces Qatar Special Forces in intramural soccer [Image 8 of 14]

    AUAB faces Qatar Special Forces in intramural soccer

    DOHA, QATAR

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members assigned to Al Udeid Air Base compete in intramural football against Qatar Special Forces in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 19, 2023. The game brought the two nations together to build camaraderie and test their skills and agility on the court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 8060297
    VIRIN: 230919-F-MI946-1596
    Resolution: 4887x3252
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: DOHA, QA 
    This work, AUAB faces Qatar Special Forces in intramural soccer [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Generate Combat Airpower
    Win Today

