U.S. Army Spc. Eduardo Morales competes in intramural football against Qatar Special Forces in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 19, 2023. The game brought the two nations together to build camaraderie and test their skills and agility on the court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 8060300 VIRIN: 230919-F-MI946-1678 Resolution: 4643x3089 Size: 10.08 MB Location: DOHA, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB faces Qatar Special Forces in intramural soccer [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.