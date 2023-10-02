U.S. Army Spc. Hannah Dalber, a healthcare specialist with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Physical Medicine Clinic, administers an influenza vaccine to a patient during the seasonal flu vaccination event at LRMC, Oct. 4.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 07:22
|Photo ID:
|8058425
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-EK666-8306
|Resolution:
|818x614
|Size:
|117.05 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Service Members called to arms… for flu shots! [Image 3 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KMC Service Members called to arms… for flu shots!
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT