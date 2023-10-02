KMC Service Members called to arms… for flu shots!

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Donovan, an aerospace medical technician assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Medical, Surgical, Pediatric Inpatient Ward, administers an influenza vaccine to U.S. Army Sgt. Jairo Zavala, a cargo specialist with 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, during the seasonal flu vaccination event at LRMC, Oct. 4.

