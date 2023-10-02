Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Service Members called to arms… for flu shots!

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Donovan, an aerospace medical technician assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Medical, Surgical, Pediatric Inpatient Ward, administers an influenza vaccine to U.S. Army Sgt. Jairo Zavala, a cargo specialist with 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, during the seasonal flu vaccination event at LRMC, Oct. 4.

    This work, KMC Service Members called to arms… for flu shots! [Image 3 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Influenza
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Flu Drive

