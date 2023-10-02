KMC Service Members called to arms… for flu shots!

As temperatures decline and foliage falls through surrounding forests, another inevitable season looms—flu season. For the military community, the annual ritual of receiving a flu vaccination is more than just a precaution; it’s about readiness and safeguarding the larger community.



To support a medically ready military force, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center began community influenza vaccination events and expects to continue through November. Events will be held as indicated below:



Who: All eligible beneficiaries ages 3+

What: 2023 Influenza Vaccination

Where: LRMC’s 10C Ward (located on the second floor)

When: Hours for October (except federal holidays)

Monday – Wednesday, Friday 9-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.

Thursdays 7-9 a.m., 1-6 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 14, 21, 28) 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

How: Patients may sign up for an appointment online - https://informatics-stage.health.mil/DAP/



Beneficiaries should obtain their own / children’s DOD identification numbers before presenting for vaccinations. The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) should contain all necessary information for families. Patients are encouraged to bring all required information to their appointment and wear clothing which allows easy access to vaccination site (upper arm).



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. In any given year, the flu affects millions, putting significant strain on healthcare systems. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications to include: Infants and children ages 5 and younger; Adults ages 65 and older; Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum); and individuals with certain chronic health conditions.



Additionally, the CDC states children younger than five, especially those younger than two – are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications due to immature immune systems.



Studies also indicate vaccination against the flu reduces the risk of catching the virus by 40% to 60%. Additionally, the flu vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of flu-related hospitalizations among adults.



And for those who may still harbor reservations, it's essential to dispel a prevalent myth: the flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. While some might experience mild side effects from the vaccination, they are far from the debilitating symptoms of the actual flu. Vaccinations are a force multiplier. When Service Members are vaccinated, they are at a lower risk of contracting and spreading the flu. This means fewer medical visits, fewer hospitalizations, and a more robust, mission-ready force.

