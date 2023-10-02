U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron participate in helicopter familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2023. The training was part of the Titan Ready exercise which assessed the ability of 39th Air Base Wing personnel, including plans, security forces, medical and logistics, to respond to a simulated aircraft accident. Through combined service teamwork, Airmen from the Turkish Air Force and U.S. Air Force collaborated to execute a series of complex training scenarios aimed at enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 07:37 Photo ID: 8058419 VIRIN: 231003-F-MO337-2342 Resolution: 7708x5139 Size: 2.1 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik conducts "Titan Ready" exercise with Turkish partners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.