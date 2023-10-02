Incirlik conducts "Titan Ready" exercise with Turkish partners

Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen. Kemel Güleç, commander of the 10th Tanker Base Command, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, right, discuss crisis response procedures during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2023. The combined exercise, named Titan Ready, assessed the ability of 39th Air Base Wing personnel, including plans, security forces, medical and logistics, to respond to a simulated aircraft accident. Through combined service teamwork, Airmen from the Turkish Air Force and U.S. Air Force collaborated to execute a series of complex training scenarios aimed at enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

