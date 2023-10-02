Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik conducts "Titan Ready" exercise with Turkish partners [Image 1 of 7]

    Incirlik conducts &quot;Titan Ready&quot; exercise with Turkish partners

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geovanie Medina-Moreno, 39th Security Forces Squadron response force member, stands guard during a readiness exercise at
    Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2023. The combined exercise, named Titan Ready, assessed the ability of 39th Air Base Wing personnel, including plans,
    security forces, medical and logistics, to respond to a simulated aircraft accident. Through combined service teamwork, Airmen from the Turkish Air Force and U.S. Air Force collaborated to execute a series of complex training scenarios aimed at enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Incirlik conducts "Titan Ready" exercise with Turkish partners

