379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Quinn, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, transports mattresses to support a KC-135 Stratotanker vertical stabilizer removal at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 15, 2023. The combined efforts of four squadrons resulted in the successful removal of the vertical stabilizer to allow maintainers to fix its rudder. The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron repurposed disposed mattresses, enabling maintainers to construct a platform to safely lay down the vertical stabilizer for maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

