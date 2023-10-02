Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal [Image 31 of 33]

    379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez Correa, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment craftsman, climbs into a truck crane to support a KC-135 Stratotanker vertical stabilizer removal at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 15, 2023. Between the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, a team of Airmen successfully removed the vertical stabilizer from the aircraft to conduct maintenance on the rudder, which is used to control aircraft yaw, the rotation of the vertical axis of the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 8058226
    VIRIN: 230915-F-EQ901-1075
    Resolution: 8068x5379
    Size: 21.33 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal [Image 33 of 33], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Generate Combat Airpower
    Win Today

