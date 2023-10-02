379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez Correa, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment craftsman, climbs into a truck crane to support a KC-135 Stratotanker vertical stabilizer removal at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 15, 2023. Between the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, a team of Airmen successfully removed the vertical stabilizer from the aircraft to conduct maintenance on the rudder, which is used to control aircraft yaw, the rotation of the vertical axis of the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

