    379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal [Image 32 of 33]

    379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Quinn, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, right, and Tech. Sgt. Zachary Dybas, 379th EMXS crew chief, organize mattresses to support a KC-135 Stratotanker vertical stabilizer removal at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 15, 2023. The combined efforts of four squadrons resulted in the successful removal of the vertical stabilizer to allow maintainers to fix its rudder. The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron repurposed disposed mattresses, enabling maintainers to construct a platform to safely lay down the vertical stabilizer for maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 8058227
    VIRIN: 230915-F-EQ901-1012
    Resolution: 7345x4897
    Size: 20.43 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 AEW innovates, conducts KC-135 fin removal [Image 33 of 33], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Generate Combat Airpower
    Win Today

