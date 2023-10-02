U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, middle, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Yasushige Konno, middle right, commander, Japan Training Squadron (JTS), and others during a visit aboard the JTS flagship JS Kashima (TV 3508) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. JTS is conducting an annual training cruise and comprises Kashima and JS Hatakaze (TV 3520). (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8057873
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-XG464-1274
|Resolution:
|6298x4499
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT Visits JS Kashima [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT