    COMPACFLT Visits JS Kashima [Image 2 of 6]

    COMPACFLT Visits JS Kashima

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, center, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts a pass-in-review of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force honor guard aboard the Japan Training Squadron (JTS) flagship JS Kashima (TV 3508) during a ship visit on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. JTS is conducting an annual training cruise and comprises Kashima and JS Hatakaze (TV 3520). (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Partnership
    Training Squadron
    JS Kashima (TV 3508)
    Training Cruise

