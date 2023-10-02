U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, left, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses newly commissioned Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force officers aboard the Japan Training Squadron (JTS) flagship JS Kashima (TV 3508) about the honor of naval service during a ship visit on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. JTS is conducting an annual training cruise and comprises Kashima and JS Hatakaze (TV 3520). (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 19:18 Photo ID: 8057869 VIRIN: 231003-N-XG464-1261 Resolution: 7989x5326 Size: 2.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPACFLT Visits JS Kashima [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.