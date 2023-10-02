Executive Chef Kenneth Tufo of the Urban Stillhouse restaurant and bar poses for a photo with culinary specialists from the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in St. Petersburg, Florida Oct. 4, 2023. The ship will be commissioned Oct. 7 in Tampa. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8057791
|VIRIN:
|231004-D-DB155-1005
|Resolution:
|4771x3181
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Jack H. Lucas in Tampa, Florida [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
