USS Jack H. Lucas in Tampa, Florida

Executive Chef Kenneth Tufo of the Urban Stillhouse restaurant and bar poses for a photo with culinary specialists from the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in St. Petersburg, Florida Oct. 4, 2023. The ship will be commissioned Oct. 7 in Tampa. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

