    USS Jack H. Lucas in Tampa, Florida [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Jack H. Lucas in Tampa, Florida

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Capt. Brett Oster, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) explains how a gun system works to National Hockey League players from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Florida Oct. 4, 2023. The ship will be commissioned Oct. 7 in Tampa. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 8057787
    VIRIN: 231004-D-DB155-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 492.04 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    commissioning
    Tampa
    EJ Hersom
    DDG Jack Lucas

