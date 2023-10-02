Navy Capt. Brett Oster, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) explains how a gun system works to National Hockey League players from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Florida Oct. 4, 2023. The ship will be commissioned Oct. 7 in Tampa. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:24 Photo ID: 8057787 VIRIN: 231004-D-DB155-1002 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 492.04 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jack H. Lucas in Tampa, Florida [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.