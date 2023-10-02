Executive Chef Kenneth Tufo of the Urban Stillhouse restaurant instructs Culinary Specialist Seaman Alvie Green in the Urban Stillhouse kitchen in St. Petersburg, Florida Oct. 4, 2023. Green is a Sailor on the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), which will be commissioned Oct. 7 in Tampa, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8057790
|VIRIN:
|231004-D-DB155-1006
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|521.4 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Jack H. Lucas in Tampa, Florida [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
