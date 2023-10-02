USS Jack H. Lucas in Tampa, Florida

Executive Chef Kenneth Tufo of the Urban Stillhouse restaurant instructs Culinary Specialist Seaman Alvie Green in the Urban Stillhouse kitchen in St. Petersburg, Florida Oct. 4, 2023. Green is a Sailor on the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), which will be commissioned Oct. 7 in Tampa, Florida.

Date Taken: 10.04.2023