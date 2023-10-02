Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    USAF Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 600 Airmen assigned to the 322nd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, September 20-21st, 2023. Col. Joy Kaczor, Director, Cyberspace Operations and Warfighter Communications, United States Air Force, reviewed the ceremony. (Photo by U.S. AIr Force Kate Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:15
    Photo ID: 8057656
    VIRIN: 230920-F-LV958-1027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basic Military Training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    BMT graduation

