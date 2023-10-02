USAF Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony

More than 600 Airmen assigned to the 322nd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, September 20-21st, 2023. Col. Joy Kaczor, Director, Cyberspace Operations and Warfighter Communications, United States Air Force, reviewed the ceremony. (Photo by U.S. AIr Force Kate Anderson)

