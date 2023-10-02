More than 600 Airmen assigned to the 322nd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, September 20-21st, 2023. Col. Joy Kaczor, Director, Cyberspace Operations and Warfighter Communications, United States Air Force, reviewed the ceremony. (Photo by U.S. AIr Force Kate Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8057655
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-LV958-1007
|Resolution:
|2235x3359
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT