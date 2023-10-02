Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements [Image 2 of 2]

    Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Maj. John Stamm 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Alesia Young, standing, 908th Airlift Wing financial management specialist, assists Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th AW public affairs specialist, in submitting a voucher in the Defense Travel System at Maxwell Air Force Base, Sept. 14, 2023. FM specialists are experts in the various forms and systems used to ensure Airmen are receiving accurate pay and entitlements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 16:00
    Photo ID: 8057562
    VIRIN: 230914-F-OH179-1014
    Resolution: 1760x1806
    Size: 651.84 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements
    Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists &ndash; Ensuring Pay and Entitlements

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    6F0X1
    Inside the 908th
    financial management specialists

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT